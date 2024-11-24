The visiting team concluded their innings at 487-6 during the final session of day three, establishing a formidable 533-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his skill by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for just 3 runs, leaving India in a dominant position with three wickets in bag. Bumrah, along with Siraj, delivered an exceptional performance in the 4.2 overs bowled in the final half-hour of the game.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached a commendable score of 150 after the lunch break but fell short of a double century, being dismissed on 161. Virat Kohli made a remarkable comeback with a century on Day 3, leading India to declare their second innings. Kohli achieved his 30th Test century off 143 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

India has taken a commanding lead of 405 runs in the first match of the five-test series, having scored 150 in their first innings and then bowling out Australia for 104 while seam-friendly conditions prevailed.

