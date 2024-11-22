Australia finds themselves trailing by 83 runs with only three wickets remaining, a surprising turn of events considering they had bowled India out for 150 earlier in the day.

Today was a challenging day for any batter facing the fast bowlers. Both teams displayed exceptional skill and precision, consistently generating seam movement throughout the match. Australia finds themselves trailing by 83 runs with only three wickets remaining, a surprising turn of events considering they had bowled India out for 150 earlier in the day. However, such fluctuations are not uncommon in extreme conditions, especially when facing a formidable opponent like Jasprit Bumrah.

The final ball of the day encapsulated the intensity of the match. Mitchell Starc faced a strategic leg-side field placement, designed to exploit his vulnerability to short balls. Despite anticipating a slower ball from Bumrah, Starc's muscle memory took over, resulting in a half-flick, half-jab that narrowly avoided a catch. This moment highlighted Bumrah's exceptional talent and the mental challenges faced by batters in high-pressure situations.

India's success can be attributed to winning the crucial toss and accurately predicting the pitch conditions. Bumrah's assessment that the pitch would favor batting early on proved correct, making India's seam movement more effective as the day progressed. Additionally, India's emphasis on attacking the stumps resulted in four bowled or lbw dismissals, contrasting with Australia's reliance on catches for all ten wickets taken. This strategic approach mirrors India's previous successes against Australia and bodes well for their performance in the current match.

