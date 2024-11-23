Rahul is batting on 34 off 70 at the end of the second session and Jaiswal on 42 off 88.

It was a perfect session for India, serving as a reminder that this is indeed a Test match in progress. Rahul and Jaiswal displayed great resilience against the new ball, skillfully utilized by Starc and Hazlewood.

The openers maintained a tight defense and effectively rotated the strike. As they recognized that the pitch had not retained the challenges from the previous day, Jaiswal unleashed some powerful shots, including a stunning sweep off Starc.

With Lyon now settling in, his task is to hold one end while also attempting to tempt Jaiswal into a risky shot. Currently, India holds a lead of 130 runs and finds themselves in a strong position.

In the earlier session, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood's 11th-wicket partnership came to an end just before Lunch, with Harshit Rana dismissing Starc. Starc displayed great determination, facing 112 balls to score 26 runs, while Hazlewood remained unbeaten on seven runs from 31 balls. Their partnership lasted 110 balls and yielded 25 runs, leading to Australia being all out for 104 runs.

