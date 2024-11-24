Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his talent by reaching 150 runs after the lunch break, but unfortunately fell short of a double century and was dismissed on 161.

India reached 359-5 at tea on day three of the first Test, with Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 40 alongside Washington Sundar on 14*. Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his talent by reaching 150 runs after the lunch break, but unfortunately fell short of a double century and was dismissed on 161. The visitors have established a commanding lead of 405 runs in the inaugural match of the five-test series, having posted a score of 150 in their first innings before dismissing Australia for 104 while seam-friendly conditions prevailed.

Mitchell Starc claimed the wicket of KL Rahul for 77 runs. The new number 3 batsman, Devdutt Padikkal, initially displayed caution at the crease but gradually found his rhythm and began playing his shots in the final overs before the lunch break.

On day two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's first Test match, India asserted their dominance at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The visitors delivered a stellar performance across all facets of the game, sending a clear message of their capabilities.

Also read| IPL 2025 auction live streaming: How and where to watch Indian Premiere League mega auction live on TV and online?