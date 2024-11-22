Opting to bat first, India struggled to maintain a steady innings as Australia's pacers dominated the game.

Josh Hazlewood showcased his bowling prowess by taking four crucial wickets, leading Australia to bundle out India for a mere 150 runs on Day 1 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth.

Opting to bat first, India struggled to maintain a steady innings as Australia's pacers dominated the game. Despite the challenging conditions, debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy managed to score 41 runs, while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 runs and KL Rahul added 26 runs to the scoreboard.

In response, Australia's bowling attack was relentless, with Hazlewood claiming four wickets, supported by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh who each took two wickets. India's stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening Test match against Australia.

Overall, Hazlewood's exceptional performance and Australia's strong bowling display set the tone for an intense and competitive series between the two cricketing giants.

