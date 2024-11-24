The 22-year-old displayed his skill by hitting 12 fours and three sixes during his unbeaten 141, achieving his first century on Australian soil.

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his batting prowess by reaching his century early on Day 3 and is now eyeing the milestone of 150 runs. India displayed their dominance by reaching 275 for 1 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Australia. The 22-year-old displayed his skill by hitting 12 fours and three sixes during his unbeaten 141, achieving his first century on Australian soil.

Mitchell Starc managed to dismiss KL Rahul for 77 runs. The new number 3, Devdutt Padikkal, initially played cautiously but later unleashed his shots during the final overs before the lunch break.

Day two of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a display of India's superiority, as they made a strong statement at Perth's Optus Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul in the morning session, while debutant Harshit Rana broke the final-wicket partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The standout performers at the Optus Stadium were openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who batted through the afternoon and evening sessions without losing their wickets, putting pressure on Australia. India will begin day three effectively at 216/0, with the opportunity to dominate the game on a pitch that is becoming easier to bat on.

Jaiswal and Rahul displayed patience and skill on a pitch that had seen 17 wickets fall on the first day, successfully navigating the Australian pace attack's early threats and avoiding a collapse similar to the first innings.

