The Indian top order faced a challenging morning session, losing four wickets to the relentless bowling of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who each claimed two wickets. The Australian bowlers have left the Indian batting unit searching for answers in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Day 1.

Virat Kohli has been employing a strategy of batting outside his crease, allowing him to capitalize on full deliveries. While this approach has proven successful for him in Australia, it also presents challenges, particularly against deliveries with extra bounce. Hazlewood exploited this vulnerability, inducing Kohli to edge a catch to first slip, resulting in his dismissal for just 5 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal also faced a tough time in Australian conditions, surviving a tough spell from Starc before falling to Hazlewood. The delivery angled across him, tempting him forward before finding the outside edge and sending him back to the pavilion.

The first wicket of the series came from a superb delivery by Starc, inducing a poor shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal, resulting in a catch to gully. The Perth bounce and the left-hander's mistimed drive led to his downfall, giving Nathan McSweeney an early entry into the Test-match scorecard.

