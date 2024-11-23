The last-wicket partnership lasted 110 balls, yielding 25 runs, and Australia was eventually all out for 104 runs.

The frustrating 11th-wicket stand between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood came to an end right before Lunch, with Harshit Rana dismissing Starc. Starc showed resilience, facing 112 balls and scoring 26 runs, while Hazlewood remained unbeaten on seven off 31 balls.

The last-wicket partnership lasted 110 balls, yielding 25 runs, and Australia was eventually all out for 104 runs. India now holds a 46-run lead on a challenging pitch in Perth.

Harshit Rana, making his debut, finished with figures of 3/48 in 15.2 overs, while Mohammed Siraj took 2/20. However, the standout performer for India was captain Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 5/30 in 18 overs.

Rana's dismissal of Nathan Lyon and Bumrah's early breakthrough against Alex Carey put Australia on the back foot, reducing them to their final wicket. Despite Australia's efforts to chip away at India's lead, the visitors maintained control heading into the second session of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India had been bowled out for just 150 runs on the first day, but their strong bowling performance has put them in a commanding position.

