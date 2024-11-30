In response, the hosts have enlisted Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott as replacements for the day-night match at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia has encountered a significant setback leading up to the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be unavailable for the team in Adelaide. Hazlewood sustained a side strain, resulting in his exclusion from the pink-ball game.

Cricket Australia has characterized the injury as a low-grade left-side strain. In response, the hosts have enlisted Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott as replacements for the day-night match at the Adelaide Oval.

Both Doggett and Abbott are yet to make their debut in the red-ball format of the game. Doggett boasts an impressive record of 142 wickets in 40 first-class matches, with a bowling average of 28.63. He has achieved nine four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls thus far. Despite his domestic success, Doggett has not represented Australia at the international level.

Conversely, Abbott has already showcased his skills in both white-ball formats for Australia. The right-arm paceman has taken 261 wickets in 87 first-class games, maintaining an average of 30.38. With 12 four-fors and eight five-wicket hauls to his name, Abbott brings a wealth of experience to the team.

It is highly probable that Scott Boland, another right-arm pacer, will be selected ahead of Doggett and Abbott for the second Test.

The absence of Hazlewood will be keenly felt by Australia, given his stellar performance in the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Hazlewood's figures of 4/29 in the first innings and 1/28 in the second innings were instrumental in Australia's victory.

During India's 2020/21 tour, Hazlewood delivered a remarkable performance in Adelaide, securing match-winning figures of 5/8. This standout achievement occurred when India last played a Test at the venue.

