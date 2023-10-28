Headlines

Cricket

Ind vs Aus: Australia name Matthew Wade captain, check 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Cricket Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Team India following the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The series will start on November 23 and the first T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Cricket Australia has unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Team India, scheduled to commence on November 23 after the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The series will kick off with the first T20I hosted at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Notably, Matthew Wade has been chosen as the new skipper for the T20I squad, which features prominent names such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head.

“The National Selection Panel (NSP) has named the following 15-player men’s squad for the Qantas T20 Tour of India in November/December. Australia plays five T20 Internationals against India following the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” said Cricket Australia in a media release.

Australia Squad for T20I series vs India: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

