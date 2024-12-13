The highly anticipated third Test is set to commence on December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia has officially announced their Playing XI for the upcoming third Test against India, with the return of Josh Hazlewood from injury. The renowned pacer will be stepping in for Scott Boland, who put on an impressive performance in the Adelaide Day-Night Pink-Ball Test victory over India, where Australia secured a dominant 10-wicket win.

The inclusion of Josh Hazlewood is expected to provide a significant boost for Australia, especially with the series currently tied at 1-1. India showcased their dominance in the Perth Test after a slow start, with a standout performance in the second innings by Yashasvi Jaiswal ultimately leading to their victory.

However, the Australian team made a strong comeback in the second Test, delivering a crushing 10-wicket defeat to India. This has put a dent in Rohit Sharma's aspirations of reaching their third consecutive WTC final, as another loss would give South Africa and Sri Lanka a significant advantage.

"Josh comes back in ... had no hiccups. Had a really good bowl yesterday, had another good bowl in Adelaide a few days previous. Him and the medical team are super confident," said Pat Cummins to reporters in Brisbane, as reported by ICC.

"It's tough, he (Boland) was fantastic in Adelaide. He's unfortunately spent a fair bit of time on the bench over the past 18 months. And whenever he's played, he's been fantastic. A shame for Scotty, but still a fair bit to play out this series. I would be surprised if he doesn't get another crack at some point," he added.

The highly anticipated third Test is set to commence on December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia's Playing XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

