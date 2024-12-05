Australia will enter the Adelaide Test match with the cherished memory of dismissing India for a mere 36 runs in 2020.

The second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is set to take place at the iconic Adelaide Oval. Cricket Australia meticulously planned the series, with the first Test match held in Perth and the second in Adelaide. Adelaide Oval has been a stronghold for the Australian team in Pink Ball Test matches, as they have won all seven matches played there.

In a surprising turn of events, India defeated Australia by 295 runs in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As defending champions, India has started the series impressively, having previously won the BGT in 2018 and 2020. Despite the loss in Perth, Australia remains composed and focused on their game plan.

Leading up to the second Test match, Australia faced concerns over injuries to key players Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. Fortunately, Marsh has recovered in time and will be part of the final XI for the Pink Ball Test. However, Hazlewood will be sidelined for the match, with Scott Boland called up as his replacement.

Australia will enter the Adelaide Test match with the cherished memory of dismissing India for a mere 36 runs in 2020. Conversely, India will aim to overcome their struggles with the Pink Ball and assert their dominance over an Australian team that appears to be struggling.

Australia's Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

