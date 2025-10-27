IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma set to achieve major milestone in T20I series against Australia

Aditya Pancholi REVEALS he was original choice for Tezaab, claims Anil Kapoor 'influenced' director to replace him: 'Politics in industry runs deeper...'
CRICKET
Team India's star batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are all set to script history in the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia. Here's how.
Team India's star batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, who proved their mettle in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, are all set to achieve a major milestone in the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia. The series is set to commence on October 29 in Australia's capital city, Canberra. Abhishek and Tilak are set to breach the 1,000-run mark in T20I, if the former scores 151 more runs and the latter adds 38 more runs to his kitty.
In his 24-match T20I career so far, Abhishek has scored 849 runs in 23 innings at an average of 36.91, which includes two centuries and five fifties. In the Asia Cup 2025, he was also the Player of the Tournament for his 314 runs in six matches, which he scored with an average of 44 and a strike rate of 200.
In 2025 alone, Abhishek has added 593 runs to his total in 12 innings with an average of 49.41 and a strike rate of 208.80.
On the other hand, Tilak currently stands at 962 runs in 32 matches, which he scored with an average of 53.44 and a nearly 150 strike rate. Tilak has two centuries and four fifties to his name in T20Is. Notably, Tilak's unbeaten 69-run knock in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan earned him the Player of the Match award.
In 2025, Tilak has played 12 T20Is and in 11 innings, he has scored 346 runs at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 131.55.
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.