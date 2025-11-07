IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Brisbane live on TV, online?

Get all the details for IND vs AUS 5th T20I in Brisbane, including live streaming, TV telecast, match time, and where to watch the clash online. India and Australia face off in the series decider, and fans can catch every moment live on TV and digital platforms.

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India and Mitchell Marsh's Australia are set to clash at The Gabba in Brisbane for the fifth and final T20 match of their five-match series. The opening match was declared a no contest due to rain. Australia took the lead by winning the second match in Melbourne, making it 1-0. However, India made a strong comeback, securing convincing victories in Hobart and Queensland, which gives them a 2-1 advantage heading into the final showdown. A victory for India in Brisbane would clinch the series 3-1, while Australia will strive to level the series at 2-2.

The Men in Blue have discovered an effective lineup and are expected to stick with it for the crucial match on Saturday. Nevertheless, skipper Suryakumar's batting performance may raise some concerns for the visitors.

Conversely, Australia is eager to address the challenges posed by India's middle-over pressure and their own inexperience in the bowling unit. Their batters will need to rise to the occasion if they aim to triumph in the final match at The Gabba and equalize the series at 2-2.

Match Details

India tour of Australia, 2025

Australia vs India, 5th T20I

Date & Time: 8 November, 6:15 PM LOCAL (1:45 IST)

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming Details

The fifth T20 International between India and Australia is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, at The Gabba in Brisbane. The live toss for the match will occur at 1:15 PM IST, followed by the commencement of the match at 1:45 PM IST.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman

