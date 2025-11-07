IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

India vs Australia 5th T20I: Check predicted playing XIs, team news, pitch report and weather updates from The Gabba, Brisbane. Will India take the series or will Australia bounce back? Know match time, conditions, and all key details ahead of the crucial T20 clash.

A lot is on the line as India faces Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Saturday, November 8th, in Brisbane. India currently leads the five-match T20I series 2-1 after their impressive victory in the fourth match, where they triumphed by 48 runs, thus preserving their perfect record of never losing a bilateral T20I series in Australia.

Conversely, Australia aims to equalize the series at 2-2 and avoid the embarrassment of losing a fourth consecutive T20I bilateral series against India on home soil. Without Josh Hazlewood, the young and energetic Australian squad will find it challenging to tackle India's spin threat, which proved to be a monumental challenge in the previous T20I at Gold Coast.

The spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar has dominated the Australian batters throughout the series, and fans are eager to see how they will perform against the spin challenge at the Gabba in the fifth T20I.

Match Details

Australia vs India, 5th T20I

Date & Time: November 8, 6:15 PM LOCAL (1:45 IST)

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Brisbane weather report

According to AccuWeather, Saturday's rain in Brisbane may disrupt the match. The forecast indicates a 79 percent likelihood of rain and a 99 percent chance of overcast skies. Additionally, there are warnings of possible thunderstorms in certain parts of Brisbane during the afternoon, but by nighttime, the probability of thunderstorms decreases to 23 percent.

Gabba pitch report

The Gabba in Brisbane boasts one of the most bouncy pitches in Australia, renowned for its consistent nature. Fast bowlers benefit from excellent carry, and the ball can also swing, provided the weather permits.

Conversely, batsmen who excel at playing off the back foot find this venue favorable, as the wicket's bounce can work to their advantage, allowing the ball to soar off their bats when they focus.

Similar to many Australian pitches, spinners will find limited turn or grip; however, those who can maintain impeccable length, utilize good bounce, and take advantage of the expansive boundaries may still claim wickets.

Probable XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen/Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| 'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry