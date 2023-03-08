Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Ishan Kishan to replace KS Bharat? Know details

Indian reserve wicketkeeper for the series, Ishan Kishan was seen in two different net sessions during the practice ahead of the 4th Test against Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Ishan Kishan to replace KS Bharat? Know details
Source: Twitter


Team India’s batting performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy has not been up to the mark which has raised a lot of questions for the host. Except for Rohit Sharma’s century in the first game and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 59 off 142 balls on the rank turner in Indore, our top and middle order has struggled against Aussies spinners in the whole series. 
To strengthen the batting order, Rahul Dravid and co. replaced out-of-form KL Rahul with inform Shubman Gill for the third test, but this trick didn’t seem to work India’s way.
From the practice session it looks like India may come up with a different playing XI on Thursday (March 9). Indian reserve wicketkeeper for the series Ishan Kishan was seen in two different net sessions during the practice ahead of the 4th Test against Australia. Whereas, KS Bharat, who made his debut in the Border Gavaskar Trophy was missing from the practice. 
Talking about the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, “When we knew that Rishabh Pant is not going to be available for us, that was one of the reasons we got Ishan (Kishan) in. He’s a left-hander, can play attacking cricket”.
Although, Indian Head coach's statement indicates otherwise, in a recent talk Rahul Dravid was seen backing KS Bharat by talking about his 17 run knock in the last test and 22 not out in Delhi. 
"Even though it's not a big contribution, he got 17 in the first innings. Got a nice contribution in Delhi where he played positively, and you need a little bit of luck in these conditions and he hasn't probably had that, and he is shaping really well and keeping really nicely for us. So we need to put batting performance in perspective," Dravid said.
Does that mean Ishan Kishan has to wait for his test debut? or KS Bharat will get a chance in the future and Rohit Sharma will consider Ishan Kishan on a batting-friendly Motera pitch? Only Thursday morning will give a clear picture to these questions.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
From Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, 5 times Bollywood divas aced the neon green trend
What are the 5 ways to improve constipation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.