IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs to take 2–1 series lead

India defeated Australia by 48 runs in the 4th T20I to take a 2–1 lead in the series, powered by a superb knock from Shubman Gill and a disciplined bowling display. Gill anchored the innings brilliantly before India’s bowlers tightened the grip to seal a convincing win in the high-stakes clash.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs to take 2–1 series lead
India showcased a dominant all-round display at Carrara Oval, defeating Australia by 48 runs in the 4th T20I, thereby securing an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The foundation for this victory was laid by a strong performance from Shubman Gill at the top of the order, while Washington Sundar and his teammates delivered a masterclass in spin bowling to seal the win.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India set a competitive total of 167 for 8. Opener Shubman Gill played a crucial role, scoring a measured 46 runs off 39 balls, which helped India establish a solid start alongside Abhishek Sharma, who contributed 28 runs. However, the Australian bowlers, particularly Nathan Ellis (3/21) and Adam Zampa (3/45), caused a middle-order collapse. A crucial late innings contribution from Axar Patel, who scored 21 not out off 11 balls, lifted India to a total that ultimately proved sufficient.

The Australian chase quickly became a daunting task. Although skipper Mitchell Marsh offered some resistance with a score of 30, the Indian spinners expertly tightened their grip during the middle overs. Washington Sundar emerged as the standout bowler, dismantling the Australian batting order with remarkable figures of 3 wickets for just 3 runs in 1.2 overs.

The disciplined Indian bowling attack, featuring key contributions from Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, consistently kept the required run rate out of reach. Australia was eventually bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs, falling short of the target by 48 runs. This victory gives Suryakumar Yadav's team a significant advantage as they prepare to head to Brisbane for the final T20I.

Also read| After PM Modi's interaction, President Droupadi Murmu felicitates World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
