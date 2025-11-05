FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs AUS 4th T20I Queensland weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Carrara Oval? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

India vs Australia 4th T20I: Check predicted playing XIs, team news, pitch report and weather updates from Carrara Oval, Queensland. Will India take the lead or will Australia bounce back? Know match time, conditions, and all key details ahead of the crucial T20 clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 09:21 PM IST

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Queensland weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Carrara Oval? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more
Australia and India are set to clash in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6. The series stands at an exciting 1-1. The team that emerges victorious on Thursday will eliminate the risk of losing the five-match series. Following a rainout in the first game in Canberra, Australia seized a 1-0 advantage by winning the second match in Melbourne by four wickets. They successfully chased a target of 126 runs in just 13.2 overs on a challenging pitch, thanks in part to Josh Hazlewood's outstanding performance with the new ball.

India made a strong comeback in the third T20I in Hobart, leveling the series. They easily surpassed a target of 187 runs, achieving the score in only 18.3 overs with five wickets remaining. Washington Sundar delivered a remarkable innings, complementing Arshdeep Singh's impressive three-wicket haul on his return.

The victory in Hobart marked India’s 21st win against Australia in this format. To date, the two teams have faced off in 34 T20Is, with Australia securing 12 wins and two matches being abandoned.

Match Details

AUS vs IND, 4th T20I, India tour of Australia, 2025

Date and Time (IST) - Thursday, November 06; 1:45 PM

Venue - Carrara Oval, Queensland

Broadcast and live-streaming - JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App and Website)

Carrara Oval, Queensland Pitch Report

The pitch at Carrara Oval has proven to be favorable for batting. Although it hasn't hosted a significant number of international games, domestic T20 matches have showcased impressive scores. The square boundaries are shorter compared to the straight ones. In the initial overs, players can expect good bounce and pace, while spinners are likely to benefit more from the surface. Given the conditions, batting second could be a strategic advantage.

Weather report

The forecast for the fourth T20I on Thursday is sunny and clear, devoid of any clouds. The expected temperature is likely to hover between 20 and 21 degrees, accompanied by 58 percent humidity in the evening.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
