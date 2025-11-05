FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Queensland live on TV, online?

India and Australia face off in the 4th T20I at Queensland’s Carrara Oval. Here’s how to watch the IND vs AUS clash live on TV and online — match time, venue, live streaming details, and where to catch the action in India.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 03:53 PM IST

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Queensland live on TV, online?
Cricket enthusiasts are preparing for yet another thrilling showdown as India faces off against Australia in the fourth T20 International on November 6, at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The five-match series has been nothing less than spectacular, with both teams delivering outstanding performances and setting the stage for an exhilarating conclusion ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

India’s emerging talents have injected a vibrant energy into the series, playing boldly against a strong Australian team. After suffering a defeat in the first T20I, India made a strong comeback with a five-wicket win in the third match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Washington Sundar played a crucial role with an unbeaten 49 runs, anchoring India’s chase under pressure, while Nathan Ellis shone among the Australian bowlers with his disciplined bowling.

After the match in Queensland, both teams will head to Sydney for the fifth and final T20I set for November 8, 2025. With the series delicately balanced, the fourth game will be pivotal in establishing the momentum for the finale.

The Indian squad, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, has showcased a commendable mix of youth and experience. Key players like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma have played vital roles, while the bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah consistently provides essential breakthroughs. On the other hand, Australia, captained by Mitchell Marsh, will depend on stars like Tim David and Marcus Stoinis to reclaim dominance on home soil.

Match Details

Australia vs India, 4th T20I
 
Date & Time: November 6, 6:15 PM LOCAL (1:45 PM IST)

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Live Streaming Details

The fourth T20 International between India and Australia is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The live toss for the match will occur at 1:15 PM IST, followed by the commencement of the match at 1:45 PM IST.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Mahli Beardman

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

