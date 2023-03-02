IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Usman Khawaja takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer on Day 2 - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

Team India's batter Shreyas Iyer's brisk innings came to an abrupt end due to a spectacular catch by Usman Khawaja on Day 2 of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Iyer's impressive performance was cut short by Khawaja's remarkable reflexes, leaving the crowd in awe of the Australian's fielding prowess.

Iyer strode to the crease after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal at the conclusion of the second session. The right-handed batsman took his time to get off the mark, eventually registering his first run off the 11th delivery of the innings. With the pressure of the situation mounting, Iyer had to remain composed and focused in order to ensure his team's success.

He launched a counter-offensive against the spinners, punishing their errant deliveries and quickly scoring two sixes and three fours. Witnessing the onslaught inflicted on the spinners, stand-in skipper Steve Smith decided to bring Mitchell Starc back into the fray.

The left-arm pacer came around the wicket and delivered the breakthrough with just his second ball. Iyer attempted to flick the full and tailing delivery towards deep mid-wicket, but was thwarted by an acrobatic effort from Usman Khawaja, who leapt to make a spectacular catch.

The veteran dived to his strong left side and managed to get a firm grip on the ball before it hit the ground. He had to roll over due to the momentum of the dive, and he made sure to keep the ball securely close to his body and off the ground to secure a clean catch and send Iyer back to the pavilion.

Cheteshwar Pujara valiantly fought a lone battle at the crease as wickets fell around him. KS Bharat's disappointing start in international cricket persisted after he was dismissed for a meager three runs, leaving India in a precarious position at 118-6.

The Men in Blue have a meager 67-run lead, with one wicket in hand, as they approach the end of the day's play.

