IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Pujara delivers Rohit Sharma’s demand for a six, Watch

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Pujara delivers Rohit Sharma’s demand for a six, Watch
Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma-led team India collapsed on a mere total of 163 in the second inning of the 3rd Test against Australia on Thursday. Except for Cheteshwar Pujara every Indian batter struggled to score runs on a tough pitch at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. 

Cheteshwar Pujara looked in no hurry and was rather focused on staying on the crease as Australian bowling attacks were running through the Indian batters mainly Nathan Lyon who took 8 wickets for 64 runs.  

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma who was observing Pujara’s innings from the pavilion was not very happy with the defensive approach and wanted Pujara to go big. During the 54th over of  2nd innings camera caught Rohit Sharma talking to Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, where he seemed to want both the batters on the crease to go for big shorts.

Pujara is known for blocking deliveries specially in Test matches but it looked like he heard the captain's demand and delivered. When Nathan Lyon bowled a good length delivery to the legend he hit it over mid-wicket to a 6. A quick camera panned to Rohit and he was caught smiling.

Netizens couldn't resist reacting to the whole incident and flooded Twitter with reactions.

 

 
India put up a target of 75 runs for Australia on the third test and the Aussies would be looking to achieve the total in the first session on Friday.

 

