The third Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 14, 2024. This venue holds significant importance in Indian cricket history, as it was here that India famously ended Australia's fortress streak during their last tour. Now, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is determined to replicate that historic success and regain the series lead.

India and Australia have a rich history of competing in 109 Test matches, with Australia holding the edge with 46 wins compared to India's 33 victories. The remaining 29 matches ended in draws, with one match resulting in a tie. Despite Australia's overall advantage in the record books, India's memorable triumph at the Gabba during their previous visit adds an extra layer of pressure on the hosts.

The stage is set for an epic showdown at the Gabba as the IND vs AUS BGT series is currently tied at 1-1. India secured a convincing victory in the opening Test, only for Australia to bounce back strongly in Adelaide and level the series. The upcoming Gabba Test now stands as a pivotal moment for both teams to seize control of the series. For India, the challenge is to rise to the occasion and claim a 2-1 lead, preventing Australia from asserting their dominance on home soil once again.

Live Streaming Details

Indian fans will need to rise early to catch the live action of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test at the Gabba. The match is set to begin at 5:50 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 5:20 AM.

The live telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test at the Gabba can be viewed on the Star Sports network and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar website.

India predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Australia XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

