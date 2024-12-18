The match was disrupted by rain forcing the players off the field just 2.1 overs into the Indian second innings during the second session.

The third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane concluded in a draw, leaving both teams with mixed emotions. India emerged as the slightly more content side, considering they were significantly behind at one point in the Test but managed to avoid defeat. Unfortunately, rain played a significant role throughout the match, ultimately leading to its premature end.

The match was disrupted by rain, forcing the players off the field just 2.1 overs into the Indian second innings during the second session. Bad light prompted the break in play, resulting in an early Tea being called. Subsequently, heavy rain followed, bringing an end to the Test.

When play was halted, India's score stood at 8/0. Australia had set up a potentially thrilling finish by declaring at 89/7 in their second innings, giving India a target of 275 to chase. The hosts had a limited time frame to claim the 10 Indian wickets needed for victory, while the visitors had a challenging but achievable target. However, the looming threat of rain added an element of uncertainty to the outcome.

Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in India's bowling effort, claiming three wickets, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj took two each. Bumrah made an impact early on by dismissing Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne as Australia began their second innings in the second session of the day. The first session was largely affected by rain, with only a few overs of the Indian innings being played. The partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah added 47 runs off 78 balls before Travis Head's dismissal of Akash Deep on Day 5.

