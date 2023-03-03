Search icon
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Harbhajan Singh backs India star batter after poor show in Indore, here's what he said

India is in a precarious position in the third Test against Australia, and all signs indicate that they are likely to lose this game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh (File Photo)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh leapt to the defense of Shubman Gill after his underwhelming performance in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently being played in Indore. Gill scored 21 and 5 in the two innings of the Indore Test match, having replaced KL Rahul in the batting line-up. 

Despite showing promise in his 21-run innings, where he hit three boundaries on Day 1, Gill was unable to convert his chances in the difficult conditions of Indore. India ultimately folded for a meager 109 runs in the first innings of the third Test match.

Harbhajan supported the batter and asserted that Shubman had made the right decision by attempting to take the initiative against the bowlers, as there was no possibility of a batter being able to survive by playing defensively on this pitch.

“See, the game plan is simple here. You can't survive on this pitch with defence. Pujara was using his feet throughout his innings. If you're thinking that you can wait out for a spell and score runs later, it won't work. Even if you're playing on 70-80 on this pitch, you can get out with just one odd delivery,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

“You have to look out for the opportunity to score runs. You need to see where you can get a four. Shubman wanted to go for a six, and when you consider the pitch condition here, his approach was right because you can't defend on this pitch for long,” Harbhajan further added.

