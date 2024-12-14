Head's aggressive style of play has proven to be a challenge for the Indian team, often single-handedly turning potential victories into humiliating defeats.

As India face Australia in the third Test at Brisbane, all eyes are on Australian batsman Travis Head. Head's aggressive style of play has proven to be a challenge for the Indian team, often single-handedly turning potential victories into humiliating defeats. The series is currently tied at 1-1, with Australia bouncing back from a 295-run loss in Perth to secure a dominant 10-wicket win in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

A standout moment from the pink-ball Test was Head's impressive counter-attack, scoring a brilliant 140 runs off 141 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes. This performance gave Australia a lead of 157 runs, ultimately leading to India being bowled out for 175 runs and setting a mere 19 runs for the Aussies to win.

Head has a strong track record against India in Test matches, accumulating 955 runs in 12 Tests and 21 innings at an average of 47.75, with two centuries and four fifties. His highest score against India is 163. Across all formats, Head has scored 1,555 runs in 29 matches and 38 innings against India, averaging 44.42, with three centuries and six fifties, and a best score of 163.

In his last ten innings against India across all formats, including his recent century, Head has scored 728 runs in eight matches, averaging 72.80, with three centuries and two fifties, and a highest score of 163* during the World Test Championship finals. This impressive run also includes a knock of 137 in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

India has a chance to halt the Travis juggernaut during the third Test. In his previous three innings at the venue, one against South Africa and two against West Indies, the left-handed batsman was dismissed for golden ducks. All three dismissals came at the hands of pacers Kagiso Rabada and Shamar Joseph, with two of them caught behind by wicketkeepers.

In the Gabba Test, India should strategically set the field for Head and anticipate that the ball will find its way to Rishabh Pant after beating Travis's bat. They will be banking on the law of averages to catch up with Head and result in a low score for him.

Travis Head boasts an impressive record at Brisbane, having scored 352 runs in seven innings at an average of 50.28. He has a century and two fifties to his name, with his best score of 152 against England in the 2021 Ashes. This innings marked a resurgence for Head in Test and international cricket after a few lackluster years.

