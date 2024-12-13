The series is currently tied at 1-1. India won the first Test at Perth by 295 runs but Australia managed to even the score in the day and night pink ball match at Adelaide.

The impending rain forecast in Brisbane has sparked conversations leading up to the third Test match between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Unlike the previous games held in Perth and Adelaide, the third Test is expected to be affected by rain, potentially throughout all five days.

The series, consisting of five matches is currently tied at 1-1 with each team securing a victory in one game. India emerged victorious in the Perth Test with a commanding 295-run win while Australia responded with a dominant 10-wicket triumph in Adelaide.

Pitch report

The venue is often considered one of Australia's least favorite during the Christmas and New Year period, as it lacks the usual bounce and pace that it offers in the summer. However, the curator has assured that this time, the pitch will provide its traditional carry.

Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, the weather forecast for the upcoming Test match is as follows:

Day 1 (December 14) is expected to be mostly cloudy and humid, with a chance of thunderstorms and a 65 percent likelihood of rain in the morning and afternoon. Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight from the rain on Day 2 (December 15) and Day 3 (December 16).

Day 2 is forecasted to have a 59percent chance of rain with cloudy and humid conditions persisting throughout the day. Day 3 may see a few showers in the morning, followed by a partly sunny and humid afternoon with a 60 percent chance of rain. However, the outlook for the last two days of the match - December 17 and 18 - is more promising, with warm, sunny, and humid conditions expected.

Also read| IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, where to watch India vs Australia match live on TV and online?