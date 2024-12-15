India's hopes of turning the tide in the match hinge on the unpredictable nature of the weather, with heavy downpours forecasted at the Gabba in the days ahead.

Day 2 of the Gabba Test proved to be a captivating spectacle, with Australian players exuding joy as they dominated the Indians throughout the day in Brisbane. A total of nearly 88 overs were bowled, a feat made possible by the benevolence of the rain gods, much to the delight of cricket enthusiasts. However, the outlook for Day 3 is less promising, with the weather report offering no respite from the looming threat of inclement weather.

Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there was a 53 percent chance of thunderstorms on the first day of the event, and unfortunately, this prediction proved to be accurate as rain dominated almost the entire day. However, on Day 2, the forecast indicated a morning shower followed by humid and cloudy conditions, eventually clearing up for a game of cricket, which indeed took place as expected.

Looking ahead to Day 3 (Monday), there is a likelihood of a few showers throughout the day, with humid weather and intervals of clouds and sunshine. Day 4 is expected to start with a couple of morning showers, but the weather is anticipated to improve as the day progresses. Finally, Day 5 will kick off as a partly sunny day before a thunderstorm is forecasted to roll in during the afternoon.

India is currently ranked third on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, boasting a PCT (percentage of points) of 57.29. With only three Tests left in the cycle, including the ongoing match at the Gabba, India finds themselves in a crucial position where they must secure a victory to keep their hopes of reaching the WTC final alive. The upcoming two-match series between Australia and Sri Lanka adds further pressure on India, as any misstep could prove costly.

If adverse weather conditions disrupt play at the Gabba and the match ends in a draw, both India and Australia will earn four points each. This scenario would see India's PCT drop to 55.88, although they would still maintain their third-place position in the standings.

On the other hand, Australia's PCT would rise to 58.89, giving them a slight advantage over India at this pivotal juncture. Meanwhile, South Africa would continue to lead the table with a commanding PCT of 63.33.

A draw in the Brisbane match would deal a significant blow to India's chances of making it to the WTC final, as it would open the door for Australia and South Africa to capitalize on the situation. With both teams having two additional matches compared to India, they would have ample opportunities to solidify their positions in the standings.

