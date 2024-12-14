The opening day of the third Test in Brisbane was marred by inclement weather and relentless rain.

Brisbane has been experiencing persistent rain over the past few days and it continued on Saturday, the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba. Both captains, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, walked out for the toss on a cloudy morning. India won the toss and invited Australia to bat.

Rohit may have been hoping to take advantage of the overcast conditions but the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep failed to generate any swing from the surface.

As the match was just getting underway, players were forced to return to the dressing room in the sixth over due to a drizzle. The drizzle soon subsided, but it caused a delay of over 20 minutes before the umpires signaled for a restart. However, the worst was yet to come.

Play resumed for another seven overs, during which Australia's opening pair of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney took their total to 28 for no loss before rain once again interrupted play.

This time, the rain was much heavier, washing out the remainder of the opening session and the next two sessions. Only 13.2 overs were possible in the day's play.

Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there is a morning shower expected during the match hours on the second day of the Test match, which falls on December 15th. The shower is forecasted to occur around 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). However, the weather is expected to improve as the day progresses, with the probability of precipitation decreasing from 51 percent to 47 percent, 36 percent, and eventually 20 percent for the last five hours of play until around 6 PM local time (1:30 PM IST).

Revised timings

A total of 98 overs will be bowled over the remaining four days of the match, resulting in an earlier start time than originally planned. The revised schedule dictates that the opening session will commence at 5:20 am IST (09:50 am local time) and may be extended by an additional half hour to accommodate the completion of all 98 overs.

Although the session timings have been adjusted accordingly, it is important to note that rain is forecasted to impact each day of the match, potentially causing further delays.

The session timings are as follows:

- First session: 5:20 AM to 7:50 AM IST

- Second session: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM IST

- Third session: 10:50 AM to 12:50 PM IST

