IND vs AUS 3rd test: Ajit Agarkar’s shocking response on Rohit Sharma’s tactic for Ashwin on Day 2

File photo

India had a bad day at the Holkar Stadium in Indore when Australian bowlers ripped the Indian batting line apart. India was bowled out at a mere total of 163 where only Cheteshwar Pujara was able to stay at the crease and had lost batting partners at regular intervals.

Australia started Day 2 at 156 for 4 and experts were shocked when the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma didn't put Indian legendary bowler Ravichandran Ashwin on the bowling attack in the first hour of Day 2.

R Ashwin is currently the 2nd highest wicket-taker for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and when he was brought to attack he immediately dismissed Peter Handscomb.

Commentators were talking about not calling Ashwin early for the bowling attack could be a big mistake



"Don't think India have been spot-on with their tactics. No Ashwin in the first hour? He is your premier bowler and has bowled only 16 overs so far. I know Axar Patel is playing as a specialist spinner but got to go to Ashwin. It's baffling," Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar was heard saying in the commentary box.



"It's what he does to the right-handers from around the wicket that can really cause confusion. One might spin, and one might not. We've already seen Smith in this series, the one that ran past his bat," former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson replied.



"At the moment, it seems that the pitch has lost a bit of a bite but certainly there's a lot in it," Agarkar further added.



Australia will come to bat on Day 3 to chase the target of 75.