IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Twitter goes into overdrive as Virat Kohli notches 33rd T20I fifty

Virat Kohli brings up his 33rd T20I fifty against Australia

The year 2022 has been a roller coaster ride for Virat Kohli but after the many lows earlier this year, Kohli is finally on the rise. The former Indian skipper brought up his 33rd T20I fifty on Sunday in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad.

The 33-year-old had smashed his 71st international ton earlier this month, ending a wait of more than three years and keeping in line with his rich vein of form most recently, Kohli played another crucial knock in the series decider on Sunday.

Virat came out to bat after KL Rahul was dismissed on the final ball of the first over itself, however, he then tried to steady the ship and knitted together a much-needed partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Fans compare Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo after he saves boundary with footwork, watch

Kohli notched another memorable fifty in the third T20I, and Twitter was ablaze with memes and reactions as the former Indian skipper brought India on the verge of victory.

Check how Twitterati reacted to Virat Kohli's memorable fifty against Australia:

Virat Kohli has scored 8 fifties in the last 16 innings against Australia in T20I. September 25, 2022

Virat Kohli and his innings in a decider match against Ausies - a never ending Love Story

King Kohli for a reason#ViratKohli #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/IjkRVIQ3pS — Dr.Nikhat (@Nikhat__) September 25, 2022

Virat Kohli's T20I average in Hyderabad till now - infinity September 25, 2022

Scenes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam form from Asia cup : #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/bRXQXOaWA7 — Aryan (@iAryan_Sharma) September 25, 2022

More to follow...