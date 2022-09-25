Search icon
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Twitter goes into overdrive as Virat Kohli notches 33rd T20I fifty

Virat Kohli brought up his 33rd T20I half-century in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad and fans couldn't keep calm as they flooded Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

The year 2022 has been a roller coaster ride for Virat Kohli but after the many lows earlier this year, Kohli is finally on the rise. The former Indian skipper brought up his 33rd T20I fifty on Sunday in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad.

The 33-year-old had smashed his 71st international ton earlier this month, ending a wait of more than three years and keeping in line with his rich vein of form most recently, Kohli played another crucial knock in the series decider on Sunday. 

Virat came out to bat after KL Rahul was dismissed on the final ball of the first over itself, however, he then tried to steady the ship and knitted together a much-needed partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. 

Kohli notched another memorable fifty in the third T20I, and Twitter was ablaze with memes and reactions as the former Indian skipper brought India on the verge of victory. 

Check how Twitterati reacted to Virat Kohli's memorable fifty against Australia:

