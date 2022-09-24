IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in India

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live streaming

After beating Australia in an 8 over per side frenzy, Team India will face off against Aaron Finch's side in the series decider in Hyderabad. While the visitors won the first T20I in Mohali, Rohit Sharma's men levelled the series as they defeated Australia by six wickets.

Rohit played a sublime knock of 46 runs, and Axar Patel chipped in with a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah's return further boosted the Indian ranks, although Harshal Patel went for runs aplenty in the death overs, which again remains a concern for the Men in Blue.

Coming into the series decider both teams will be hoping to cap off the three-match saga on a winning note, with the Indian team potentially eyeing a world record to become the first side to win 21 T20I matches in a calender year.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Australia 3rd T20I

When will India vs Australia 3rd T20I match take place?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, September 25.

Where will India vs Australia 3rd T20l match take place?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

What time will India vs Australia 3rd T20l match begin?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 3rd T20l match live on TV in India?

India vs Australia 3rd T20l match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 3rd T20l match live streaming in India?

India vs Australia 3rd T20l match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia probable playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood