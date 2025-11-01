IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Hobart live on TV, online?

India and Australia face off in the 3rd T20I at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. Here’s how to watch the IND vs AUS clash live on TV and online — match time, venue, live streaming details, and where to catch the action in India.

The Indian team is set to travel to Hobart for the third T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval this Sunday. With Josh Hazlewood sidelined for this match, the Indian batsmen can breathe a little easier. Hazlewood’s accurate bowling and the bounce he produces have posed challenges for the Indian top order, and his absence provides an opportunity for India to find their rhythm. He is being rested in preparation for the upcoming Ashes series, which allows other Australian bowlers like Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott to take the stage in his stead.

However, the decision to leave out left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh continues to spark debate. Despite his recent performances, Arshdeep’s absence has left fans scratching their heads. Indian openers, such as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have faced difficulties with bounce and seam movement, particularly on pitches like the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This venue, recognized for its favorable batting conditions, is expected to host another high-scoring match, where precision in length and placement will be crucial. With shorter boundaries, both teams will need to adopt an aggressive approach to take control of the game.

The five-match series is shaping up to be a closely contested affair, with both teams having won eight of their last ten T20 International matches, each suffering one defeat. India has experienced one tied match, while Australia has had one game affected by rain.

Live Streaming Details

The third T20 International between India and Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 2, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The live toss for the match will occur at 1:15 PM IST, followed by the commencement of the match at 1:45 PM IST.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Also read| Babar Azam creates history, overtakes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to top men's T20I leaderboard