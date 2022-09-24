Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match in Hyderabad

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Hyderabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match in Hyderabad
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction

After the dramatic 8 over per side contest in Nagpur, Team India and Australia gear up to lock horns in the third and final match of the series in Hyderabad. With the series currently evenly poised at 1-1, both teams will be eager to pick up a win and end the series on a winning note. 

While Aaron Finch's side won the first match in Mohali on Tuesday by four wickets, Rohit Sharma and Co registered a thrilling comeback win on Friday. 

The skipper himself played an unbeaten knock of 46 runs, which helped his side chase down the required target of 91 runs after the match was delayed due to a wet outfield. The Men in Blue were boosted by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, although they will be hoping to perform better in the death overs. 

READ| IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's million dollar reaction after fans chant 'RCB, RCB' in Nagpur, watch video

Axar Patel's form in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja has been a huge positive for India, and they will be hoping that the all-rounder can keep performing as he has in the past couple of matches. 

Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik both played in the second T20I, but since it was an 8-over match, it remains to be seen whether Rohit will again go with both the wicketkeepers in the side. 

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head record:

Overall the two teams have played 25 T20I matches against each other. India have won 14 matches and have a slight edge historically, while Australia have won 10 matches. The remaining game produced no result. 

READ| Ravindra Jadeja suggests Shikhar Dhawan to get married in viral reel, check latter's hilarious reaction

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Australia 3rd T20I 

Keeper – Mathew Wade

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc), Cameron Green (c), Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

READ| Know Team India's average age for T20 World Cup 2022 squad, how it compares to previous editions

IND vs AUS My Dream11 team

Mathew Wade, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc), Cameron Green (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Match Details

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.