IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Axar Patel's rocket throw from deep spells the end of Glenn Maxwell, watch

Axar Patel's rocket throw spells the end of Glenn Maxwell

Axar Patel must be loving life at the moment. The Indian all-rounder was turning everything that he touched into gold such has been his form against Australia. During the three-match T20I series against Aaron Finch's side, Patel has been in terrific form, filling in the shoes of Ravindra Jadeja.

On Sunday, in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, Axar gave the world a reminder of not just his all-rounder skills, but his fielding as well. He was stationed near the short-leg boundary, and from there he launched a missile-guided throw that caught Glenn Maxwell short of his crease.

BCCI's official Twitter handle shared a video of the incident, wherein Patel's throw disrupted the bails, to pull off a direct throw from near the boundary ropes showing his immense ability as a fielder.

The incident happened on the fourth delivery of the seventh over of Australia's inning.

In real-time, it appeared that Patel had indeed brought an end to Maxwell's inning with his stunning throw, but the replays showed that Dinesh Karthik had also disrupted the bails, but he struck just one of them, while the other one was hit by the ball.

Thus, with a fair bit of fortune, the runout was deemed legal and Maxwell had to walk back unhappily.

Talking about the match, after Cameron Green's brisk fifty in 19 balls, Australia were in a tough spot but Tim David's fifty helped the visitors score 186/7 in their respective 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Co need 187 runs to win the T20I series against Australia.