IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 5 wickets to level series 1-1

Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar powered India to a 5-wicket win over Australia in the 3rd T20I at Hobart, leveling the series 1-1. Arshdeep struck early with the ball, while Sundar’s composed finish ensured India chased down 187 with style and confidence.

Team India made a remarkable comeback, triumphing over Australia by five wickets in the third T20I at Bellerive Oval, thus leveling the five-match series at 1-1. The win was orchestrated by a disciplined bowling display spearheaded by the returning Arshdeep Singh, complemented by a spectacular late-order onslaught from all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Choosing to bowl first, India effectively limited the strong Australian batting lineup to 186/6. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, making a vital return to the squad, excelled with his career-best T20I figures against Australia of 3/35. He dismissed the dangerous Travis Head (6) and Josh Inglis (1) early on, before returning to take out the in-form Marcus Stoinis (64 off 39) towards the end. Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (2/33) and Shivam Dube (1/30) also contributed, despite a fiery partnership between Stoinis and Tim David (74).

In pursuit of 187, India's batting featured contributions from various players, including useful innings from Abhishek Sharma (25 off 16) and Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 11). However, the match became tense as India lost quick wickets in the middle overs, slipping to 119/4 in the 12th over.

The momentum shifted dramatically with the entry of Washington Sundar. Displaying remarkable hitting ability, Sundar unleashed a breathtaking assault on the Australian bowlers, scoring an impressive 49 not out off just 23 balls, which included three fours and three massive sixes. Teaming up with Jitesh Sharma (22* off 13), Sundar’s aggressive batting ensured India successfully chased down the target with nine balls remaining, finishing at 188/5 in 18.3 overs. His outstanding performance, particularly the late-over fireworks against the pace attack, earned him the Player of the Match accolade and decisively secured the series-tying victory for India.

The series now heads to Sydney for the fourth T20I, with both teams eager to gain a crucial advantage.

