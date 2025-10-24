IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

India face a potential whitewash as they head into the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney. Under pressure, captain Shubman Gill stands on the cusp of an unwanted record after a string of low scores. Can Team India bounce back and avoid a clean sweep Down Under?

On Saturday, October 25, India will take on Australia in the concluding ODI of the series. The home team has already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, having triumphed in both previous matches; therefore, the Men in Blue have no stakes in this game. Captain Shubman Gill finds himself under significant pressure as he heads into this inconsequential match, having yet to achieve a victory as captain in an ODI. Additionally, the right-handed batsman is on the brink of an embarrassing outing before the third ODI.

India faced defeat in the first ODI held in Perth, where their innings was disrupted by several rain delays after they were put to bat first. The team could only post a score of 136/9 in 26 overs. Australia successfully chased down the revised target of 131 runs with seven wickets remaining, led by Mitchell Marsh, who scored an unbeaten 46.

In the second ODI, India batted first once more after losing the toss. Rohit Sharma contributed 73 runs, while Shreyas Iyer added 61. With support from Axar Patel’s 44 and Harshit Rana’s not out 24, India finished at 264/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, Matt Short and Cooper Connolly both scored fifties, leading Australia to a two-wicket victory. This result put Australia ahead in the series 2-0, with the final match scheduled in Sydney on October 25.

Should India lose the third ODI as well, it would mark the first instance of a whitewash in the ODI series between India and Australia, with Shubman Gill becoming the first Indian captain to achieve this undesirable milestone.

The inaugural bilateral series between India and Australia took place in 1984, which the Men in Yellow won 3-0. However, that series was marred by weather, resulting in two matches being abandoned. This upcoming match will be the 16th bilateral series in the history of these two teams. Over the past 15 years, the competition has been fairly balanced, with Australia winning eight series and India winning seven.

Beyond the challenges of captaincy, Shubman Gill is also struggling with his batting form, having scored just 19 runs across two matches at an average of 9.50. The right-handed batsman has faced severe criticism for his lackluster performance both as a captain and as a player.

