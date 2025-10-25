IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma achieves huge milestone, joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'

Who is Madhu Shah? Meet the wife of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actor Satish Shah and his ‘Lucky Charm’

After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...

How Piyush Pandey made Shimona Rashi 'Cadbury girl' and turned her into star before 'viral' existed

Satish Shah, iconic star of comic roles, no more: A look at his film and TV career

Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to...

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to...

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma achieves huge milestone, joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Rohit Sharma etched his name alongside cricketing greats Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. The Indian skipper achieved a remarkable milestone, joining the elite club of legends and reaffirming his status as one of the modern greats of world cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 03:31 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma achieves huge milestone, joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in elite club
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former captain and seasoned player Rohit Sharma has become the seventh Indian cricketer to achieve 100 catches in ODIs, while emerging fast bowler Harshit Rana matched the esteemed spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the record of most wickets taken by an Indian in the first eight ODIs.

After Australia chose to bat first, Rohit showcased his exceptional catching skills by easily taking two catches, thus entering this elite group. The 38-year-old now stands alongside Virat Kohli (164), Mohammad Azharuddin (160), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), Suresh Raina (102), and Sourav Ganguly (100).

Rohit's first catch came from the slip position, where he skillfully grabbed the thick outside edge of Mitchell Owen (1) off Harshit Rana's bowling. His second catch was off Nathan Ellis, who attempted to capitalize on a low full toss from Prasidh Krishna but ended up giving Rohit a catch at 16 runs from 19 balls.

While Rohit was impeccable in the field, Harshit captured the spotlight with a fiery bowling performance, claiming four wickets. His impressive outing brought his total to 16 wickets, tying him with Ashwin, who also achieved 16 wickets in his first eight ODIs.

Only Prasidh Krishna and Ajit Agarkar, both with 19 wickets each, and pace leader Jasprit Bumrah (17) have taken more wickets than Harshit for India. Facing pressure and scrutiny regarding his position in the team, Harshit silenced his doubters with a stunning bowling display, finishing with figures of 4/39 in just 8.4 overs. His remarkable performance helped restrict Australia to 236 runs, setting a solid foundation for India's triumph.

India managed to disrupt Australia's strong position by forcing them to collapse from 183/3 to 236. The hosts lost their last seven wickets for a mere 53 runs, falling significantly short of taking advantage of Sydney's favorable batting conditions.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli finally gets off the mark in his last Australia appearance, Sydney crowd goes wild

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'
'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, fai
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE