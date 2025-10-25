IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma achieves huge milestone, joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Rohit Sharma etched his name alongside cricketing greats Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. The Indian skipper achieved a remarkable milestone, joining the elite club of legends and reaffirming his status as one of the modern greats of world cricket.

Former captain and seasoned player Rohit Sharma has become the seventh Indian cricketer to achieve 100 catches in ODIs, while emerging fast bowler Harshit Rana matched the esteemed spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the record of most wickets taken by an Indian in the first eight ODIs.

After Australia chose to bat first, Rohit showcased his exceptional catching skills by easily taking two catches, thus entering this elite group. The 38-year-old now stands alongside Virat Kohli (164), Mohammad Azharuddin (160), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), Suresh Raina (102), and Sourav Ganguly (100).

Rohit's first catch came from the slip position, where he skillfully grabbed the thick outside edge of Mitchell Owen (1) off Harshit Rana's bowling. His second catch was off Nathan Ellis, who attempted to capitalize on a low full toss from Prasidh Krishna but ended up giving Rohit a catch at 16 runs from 19 balls.

While Rohit was impeccable in the field, Harshit captured the spotlight with a fiery bowling performance, claiming four wickets. His impressive outing brought his total to 16 wickets, tying him with Ashwin, who also achieved 16 wickets in his first eight ODIs.

Only Prasidh Krishna and Ajit Agarkar, both with 19 wickets each, and pace leader Jasprit Bumrah (17) have taken more wickets than Harshit for India. Facing pressure and scrutiny regarding his position in the team, Harshit silenced his doubters with a stunning bowling display, finishing with figures of 4/39 in just 8.4 overs. His remarkable performance helped restrict Australia to 236 runs, setting a solid foundation for India's triumph.

India managed to disrupt Australia's strong position by forcing them to collapse from 183/3 to 236. The hosts lost their last seven wickets for a mere 53 runs, falling significantly short of taking advantage of Sydney's favorable batting conditions.

