IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Sydney live on TV, online?

With the series already decided, Team India is anticipated to implement at least one or two adjustments to their lineup, potentially moving away from their all-rounder strategy. This could pave the way for left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to join the team after being sidelined for both ODIs.

India is set to face Australia in the third and final ODI of the series this Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Following a nail-biting finish in the second ODI, Australia has already secured the series with a 2-0 lead over India. The Men in Blue displayed a stronger performance compared to the first match. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed early, and Virat Kohli faced a rare setback, getting out for a duck — marking the first instance in his career of being dismissed for a duck in consecutive games. Rohit Sharma contributed a solid 73 runs off 97 balls, while Shreyas Iyer added 61 and Axar Patel chipped in with 44, helping India set a total of 264.

On the flip side, Matt Short delivered an explosive innings, scoring 74 runs off 78 balls, and Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten half-century played a crucial role in guiding Australia to victory. Despite Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar creating multiple opportunities and maintaining pressure throughout the innings, it was Connolly’s steady performance that led Australia to triumph. India will aim to prevent a clean sweep and make a comeback in the final match.

Live Streaming Details

When is the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played on Thursday (October 25).

Where is the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time does the 3rd ODI between India and Australia start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will start at 9 am IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

