IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India crush Australia by 9 wickets to avoid whitewash; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli shine in Sydney

India managed to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash against Australia by securing a convincing nine-wicket win in the final One-Day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The team's impressive bowling display, spearheaded by young pacer Harshit Rana's remarkable figures of 4/39, limited the home team to a modest score, while a classic century partnership between seasoned batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli propelled the chase.

In pursuit of 237 runs, the Indian team was set on the path to victory by a stellar partnership from Rohit Sharma (121 not out), who notched his 33rd ODI century, and Virat Kohli (74 not out), who marked a much-needed return to form with his 75th ODI fifty after experiencing two consecutive ducks. The pair combined for a match-winning 167-run partnership for the second wicket, comfortably sealing the victory with 10.4 overs remaining.

Earlier in the match, after Australia chose to bat first, they were dismissed for 236 in the 47th over. Harshit Rana wreaked havoc on the middle and lower order with his pace and bounce, achieving career-best bowling figures. Spinners Washington Sundar (2/44) and Axar Patel (1/18) also contributed significantly to restricting the Australian innings, which saw Matt Renshaw emerge as the top scorer with a gritty 56. A worrying moment for India occurred when vice-captain Shreyas Iyer had to leave the field after executing a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey.

Although the series ended in a 1-2 loss, this victory provides a much-needed morale boost for the Indian team, with the standout performance from the veteran duo being a key highlight.

