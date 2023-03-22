IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India suffers its first home-series defeat in 4 years as Aussies win in Chennai

Image Source: Twitter

India received a rude awakening in the World Cup year when they suffered their first home ODI series loss since March 2019. Despite the valiant efforts of Rohit Sharma's team, they were defeated 2-1 by Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series decider in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22, saw India fail to chase down a target of 270, resulting in their defeat.

India had proved their resilience by bouncing back from their loss to Bangladesh in December 2022. They went on to clean-sweep Sri Lanka and New Zealand in three-match series at home, showcasing their determination and skill on the field.

Australia showed their resilience by bouncing back from a loss in the series opener in Mumbai to clinch the ODI series win against India. The last time India suffered an ODI series defeat at home was also at the hands of Australia, who fought back from a 0-2 deficit to win the 5-match series 3-2 in March 2019, led by Aaron Finch.

In the match, despite a valiant effort from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, India fell short of the target by 21 runs. The spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch proved to be a challenge for the Indian batsmen, with Adam Zampa shining with the ball, taking 4 wickets in his 10-over spell. The duo of Zampa and Ashton Agar proved to be the difference between the two sides, giving away just 86 runs and picking up 6 wickets between them. India were eventually bundled out for 248 in 49.1 overs.

India started their chase of 270 with a strong performance. Rohit Sharma was cautious at first but soon unleashed some stunning shots, while Shubman Gill kept the scoreboard ticking with regular boundaries. The duo added 65 for the first wicket before Sharma fell to Sean Abbott for a quickfire 30 off 17 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, then took to the crease to do what he has done so well for over a decade. However, India suffered another setback when Gill perished to Adam Zampa for 37. KL Rahul was sent up the order at No.4 and, after a slow start, picked up the pace. Kohli and Rahul added 69 for the third wicket, but Zampa struck again, dismissing Rahul for 32.

Axar Patel was sent in ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, but his stay at the crease was short-lived. A brilliant piece of fielding from Steve Smith saw Patel being run out for just 2.

Virat Kohli scored his 65th half-century, but his impressive run was cut short when Ashton Agar threw a tricky ball that forced an error from the Indian superstar. Suryakumar Yadav was left stunned when Agar almost got a hat-trick, which was only denied by Ravindra Jadeja. Unfortunately, Yadav couldn't avoid an unwanted record as he bagged a hat-trick of golden ducks, becoming the first batter to be dismissed for ducks in all matches of an ODI series.

The pressure kept building for India as they faced a tricky chase, with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja joining forces once again. However, Steve Smith marshaled his troops wonderfully well, and Adam Zampa responded to his call, picking up the wickets of both all-rounders to hit the nail in the coffin.

