Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: 'Aap kharaab shot bole..’ India star slams Australia after shocking collapse in 2nd innings

Star Australian batters like Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey managed to hit a combined total of just 18 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: 'Aap kharaab shot bole..’ India star slams Australia after shocking collapse in 2nd innings
IND vs AUS

Australian batters fell like a pack of cards on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Delhi as the visitors lost seven wickets in the first session. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja proved to be Australia’s nemesis as he grabbed seven wickets.

Star batters like Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey managed to hit a combined total of just 18 runs.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed the Australian batters for failing to read the pitch correctly and playing ‘pathetic’ shots.

“Aapne bola ye kharaab shot hai, main kahunga pathetic. (You're saying these are bad shots. I will say these are pathetic),” Gambhir told on Star Sports.

"The wicket has nothing to do with this. It hasn't behave very badly. The delivery to Travis Head was great, I don't think he should be too unhappy about how he was dismissed. But if you're looking to sweep on a low-bouncing wicket… Usman Khawaja was out while attempting the sweep, so did Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw. The ball isn't coming above the shin height and you are attempting sweep… we are always told to play with the straight bat on such wickets,” he added.

Australia were bowled out for only 113 in the second innings, which means India need 115 runs to win in Delhi and grab a 2-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.