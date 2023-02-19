IND vs AUS 2nd Test: 'Aap kharaab shot bole..’ India star slams Australia after shocking collapse in 2nd innings

IND vs AUS

Australian batters fell like a pack of cards on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Delhi as the visitors lost seven wickets in the first session. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja proved to be Australia’s nemesis as he grabbed seven wickets.

Star batters like Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey managed to hit a combined total of just 18 runs.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed the Australian batters for failing to read the pitch correctly and playing ‘pathetic’ shots.

“Aapne bola ye kharaab shot hai, main kahunga pathetic. (You're saying these are bad shots. I will say these are pathetic),” Gambhir told on Star Sports.

"The wicket has nothing to do with this. It hasn't behave very badly. The delivery to Travis Head was great, I don't think he should be too unhappy about how he was dismissed. But if you're looking to sweep on a low-bouncing wicket… Usman Khawaja was out while attempting the sweep, so did Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw. The ball isn't coming above the shin height and you are attempting sweep… we are always told to play with the straight bat on such wickets,” he added.

Australia were bowled out for only 113 in the second innings, which means India need 115 runs to win in Delhi and grab a 2-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.