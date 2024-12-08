The match culminated on Day 3 at the Adelaide Oval with Pat Cummins leading the charge by taking five wickets.

Australia secured a resounding victory over India by 10 wickets, successfully chasing down a target of 19 runs. The match culminated on Day 3 at the Adelaide Oval with Pat Cummins leading the charge by taking five wickets to dismiss India for 175 in the second innings.

The Australian pace attack dominated the twilight phase of the match, causing the Indian top-order to crumble under pressure. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to withstand the onslaught, leaving Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to carry the burden of salvaging the innings. Travis Head's impressive 140-run knock in the first innings had already given Australia a significant lead of 157 runs.

Gill fell victim to a brilliant inswinger from Mitchell Starc, while Kohli succumbed to Boland's delivery outside the off-stump. Despite an early reprieve, Rohit Sharma failed to capitalize on the opportunity and was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins with a delivery that kissed the top of the off-stump.

Overall, Australia's dominant performance with both bat and ball led to a comprehensive victory over India in a thrilling contest at the Adelaide Oval.

