IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Big boost for India as star batter returns for Delhi Test but…

File photo

In a good news for India fans, star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit to join the Indian Test squad for the second Test against Australia. The second Test will be played in Delhi from Friday (February 17).

Iyer missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a back injury. Iyer’s injury paved the way for Suryakumar Yadav to make his Test debut.

Iyer has been declared fit for the second Test after he “successfully completed his rehab” at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy.

If Rohit Sharma decides to include Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI for the second Test then either Suryakumar or KS Bharat would have to sit out of the Delhi Test. If Bharat fails to make it to the playing XI, then it is expected that KL Rahul would keep the wickets. So it would not be wrong to say that Iyer’s inclusion in the squad would prove to be a selection headache for Rohit Sharma and the team management.

India’s squad for second Test

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohamed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

India registered a comprehensive an innings and 132 runs win over Australia in Nagpur to grab a crucial 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match for hitting 70 runs and claiming seven wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a scintillating 120 runs in India’s first innings.