‘Rishabh Pant, if you’re listening…': Gavaskar's message for injured India star goes viral

File photo

Star India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is out of action from the ongoing series between India and Australia as he is currently recovering from a horrific car accident with which he had met on December 30, 2022. The accident ruled Pant out of entire four-match Test series, It is still unclear when Pant will return to action.

Pant’s absence from the field does not mean that people are not talking about him. Pant’s name was discussed many times on Saturday (February 18) when India were finding it tough to wipe out Australia's first innings lead on Day 2 of the second Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Delhi.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also missed Pant during India’s innings and said during the commentary, "Australia are lucky that Rishabh Pant is not there. He would have had a fair bit to say, not necessarily to the batters but certainly to his teammates. Rishabh if you are listening, we are missing you, get well soon.”

During India’s innings, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin batted duperbly to help India reach 262 in their first innings.

In reply, Australia scored 61-1 in their second innings on the second day of the Test after the end of day’s play.