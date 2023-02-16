Search icon
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IND vs AUS 2nd Test predicted playing XI: Here's how India and Australia could lineup in the second Test of the series on February 17 in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Image Source: Twitter

India is brimming with confidence after their resounding victory in the opening Test, winning by an innings and 132 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance, scoring 70 runs and taking seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. 

Axar Patel surged into the top 10 of the ICC rankings of Test all-rounders for the first time after his impressive performance in the Nagpur Test, where he scored in the 80s. The Indian team has been further bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from a back injury and rejoined the squad.

The Australians have plenty of work to do if they are to stage a comeback following a disastrous display of batting in the series opener. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are expected to be fully fit, but skipper Pat Cummins hasn't ruled out the possibility of their participation. With the team's morale at an all-time low, the Aussies will need to pull out all the stops if they are to turn the tide and make a successful comeback.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Weather report

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, ensuring that the sun will be out and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around a balmy 29 degrees Celsius, making for an ideal day of outdoor sports.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Pitch report

The ground at Delhi has typically favoured spin bowlers. The condition of the track is projected to degrade over time. For teams, batting first after winning the toss should be the favoured option.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw/Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland/Ashton Agar

