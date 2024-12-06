Possessing an exceptional track record in pink ball Tests, the Australian team is eager to stage a comeback in Adelaide.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy games are rapidly approaching, with the day-night Test scheduled to kick off on Friday, December 6. Team India has started the series on a high note, securing a convincing win. However, facing Australia, a formidable opponent, victory is never guaranteed. The impressive 295-run triumph has undoubtedly boosted the confidence of Rohit Sharma and his squad, but it has also given the hosts much to ponder. Possessing an exceptional track record in pink ball Tests, the Australian team is eager to stage a comeback in Adelaide.

The return of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has bolstered India's lineup, showcasing a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talent. Meanwhile, Australia has been forced to make a change, with Scott Boland stepping in for the injured Josh Hazlewood. Amidst the flurry of media attention and speculation, this upcoming match promises to be a thrilling and intense battle at one of Australia's premier Test match venues.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10. The match will commence at 9:30 AM IST at the iconic Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network, with the option of live streaming available on Hotstar.

India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana

Australia confirmed playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

