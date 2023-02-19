Search icon
‘Main fir fail ho gya’: KL Rahul gets brutally trolled for his poor performance in 2nd Test against Australia

Chasing a target of 114 runs to win the 2nd Test and grab a crucial 2-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India lost opener KL Rahul cheaply.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

In a solid display of spin bowling, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed seven wickets to bundle out Australia for just 113 runs in he secind innnings of 2nd Test at Delhi today (Febraury 19). Off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin provided good support to Jadeja as he grabbed three wickets to put India in a advantageous position.

Chasing a target of 114 runs to win the 2nd Test and grab a crucial 2-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India lost opener KL Rahul cheaply as his bad form continued and Rahul returned to pavilion after scoring just 1 run. Rahul horrrendous form with the bad sparked a meme fest on Twitter with netizens targeting the right-handed batsman for his poor form.

India were 14 -1 when the play was halted for lunch break with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 12 and 1 respectively.

