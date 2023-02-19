IND vs AUS 2nd Test: KL Rahul caught napping while fielding as ball passes near him, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

KL Rahul experienced a costly lapse in concentration on the second day of play between India and Australia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul was seemingly oblivious to the ball in his vicinity while fielding at fine-leg, resulting in a costly boundary for the opposition.

In the sixth over of Australia's innings, Usman Khawaja was on strike and Ravindra Jadeja was bowling. In an attempt to regain the upper hand, Australia adopted an aggressive approach, and Khawaja took a calculated risk by playing a shot towards midwicket. Rahul was in the vicinity, and many, including his own teammates, anticipated that he would take the catch.

However, Rahul failed to spot the ball sailing past him, leaving him utterly bewildered as it crossed the boundary line, much to the astonishment of the spectators. Fortunately, the mistake did not prove too costly for India, as Jadeja dismissed Khawaja with the very next delivery. After Rahul's blunder, India witnessed a moment of brilliance on the field as Shreyas Iyer pulled off an incredible catch.

Talking about the match, Australia took a one-run lead in the first innings as India were dismissed for 262. On Day 2, the hosts were in a precarious position at 139-7, but a century-long partnership between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin put India back in the game.

