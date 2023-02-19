Search icon
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: KL Rahul caught napping while fielding as ball passes near him, video goes viral

On Day 2, India were bowled out for 262 after brilliant batting display from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: KL Rahul caught napping while fielding as ball passes near him, video goes viral
KL Rahul experienced a costly lapse in concentration on the second day of play between India and Australia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul was seemingly oblivious to the ball in his vicinity while fielding at fine-leg, resulting in a costly boundary for the opposition.

In the sixth over of Australia's innings, Usman Khawaja was on strike and Ravindra Jadeja was bowling. In an attempt to regain the upper hand, Australia adopted an aggressive approach, and Khawaja took a calculated risk by playing a shot towards midwicket. Rahul was in the vicinity, and many, including his own teammates, anticipated that he would take the catch.

However, Rahul failed to spot the ball sailing past him, leaving him utterly bewildered as it crossed the boundary line, much to the astonishment of the spectators. Fortunately, the mistake did not prove too costly for India, as Jadeja dismissed Khawaja with the very next delivery. After Rahul's blunder, India witnessed a moment of brilliance on the field as Shreyas Iyer pulled off an incredible catch.

Talking about the match, Australia took a one-run lead in the first innings as India were dismissed for 262. On Day 2, the hosts were in a precarious position at 139-7, but a century-long partnership between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin put India back in the game.

