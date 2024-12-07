Star batsmen Rohit Sharma (6) and Virat Kohli (11) once again failed to deliver, leading to a challenging situation for India.

Australia asserted their dominance over India at the end of Day 2. The Australian pacers were in top form, managing to dismiss half of the Indian lineup with the score at 128/5 by stumps, with Rishabh Pant (28) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (15) at the crease. Star batsmen Rohit Sharma (6) and Virat Kohli (11) once again failed to deliver, leading to a challenging situation for India. Rohit was the final wicket to fall on Day 2, falling victim to Pat Cummins.

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were both dismissed by Scott Boland, putting India under immense pressure during the session. Kohli succumbed to an outside off delivery, edging it behind the stumps to depart for 11. Openers Jaiswal (24) and KL Rahul (7) also struggled to make significant contributions in the second innings.

Mohammed Siraj quickly wrapped up the Australian innings, taking the last two wickets in the first three overs of the final session, with the hosts posting a total of 337 runs. Now, the Indian batsmen face the challenge of batting against Mitchell Starc and his teammates with the pink ball in the fading light at the Adelaide Oval. After being bowled out for just 180 runs in their first innings, India must now score at least 157 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Earlier, Travis Head showcased his exceptional batting skills by scoring a remarkable 140 runs off 141 balls, leading Australia to a commanding lead of 152 runs at the end of the second session. He achieved his eighth Test century in just 111 balls, putting India on the back foot despite an early breakthrough by Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed Mitchell Marsh. However, Head's resilience and determination allowed him to continue his impressive performance.

