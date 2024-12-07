Despite an early setback with the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh by Ravichandran Ashwin, Head showcased his dominance by swiftly reaching his eighth Test century in just 111 balls.

Travis Head emerged as the standout performer during the second session, potentially shifting the momentum of the game in Australia's favor by scoring an impressive 140 runs off 141 balls. However, his stellar performance was cut short by Mohammed Siraj, sparking a heated verbal exchange between the two players. This altercation resulted in Siraj being booed by the crowd in Adelaide for the remainder of the session.

A brilliant hundred from Travis Head leads the Australia charge in Adelaide #WTC25 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RFOJIB3mnB — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2024

Despite an early setback with the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh by Ravichandran Ashwin, Head showcased his dominance by swiftly reaching his eighth Test century in just 111 balls. Alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who also contributed a half-century, Australia outperformed India in the first session of Day 2 of the pink-ball Test. The hosts concluded the session at 191/4, leading by 11 runs at Tea.

Labuschagne, who had been struggling with form, appeared to be regaining his rhythm before unexpectedly falling to Nitish Kumar Reddy towards the end of the first session.

Also read| IND vs AUS, 2nd Test in Adelaide Day 2 Session 1 highlights: Travis Head hits 50, Australia lead by 11 runs